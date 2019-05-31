Union Ministers grateful for opportunity to work under leadership of PM Modi

Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale on Thursday took oath as a union minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. While speaking to ANI, he said, "My party is all India level party. I am with Narendra Modi since 2014. Even though I don�t have many MP�s of my party, then also Modi ji gave me this opportunity. I am thankful to Narendra Modi". Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Arvind Sawant was also inducted in the new cabinet. While speaking to ANI, he said, "I am very happy that Uddhav Thackeray gave me this opportunity to work for the country. It is an important moment in my life that I will be going to work in the cabinet under the leadership of PM Modi."