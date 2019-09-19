Union Ministers attend meet to discuss disinvestment of Air India

A meeting took place at Ministry of Home Affairs on disinvestment of Air India. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said, "I'm not in a position to make any announcements, other than the fact that the meeting took place, please allow the process to move forward, it was a very productive meeting, all issues have been taken on board." Meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal attended the meeting.