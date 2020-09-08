Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Uttarkhand CM condole demise of senior BJP leader Gyan Singh Negi

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gyan Singh Negi.

"I am shocked to hear the news of Gyan Singh Negi's demise, who was the Minister of State and senior BJP leader in the Uttarakhand Government. Apart from his association with the party and the organisation, during my teaching period in Srinagar, I also spent a long time with him when he was serving as the Principal," Pokhriyal tweeted.

The sudden demise of Negi, a modest, determined, and soft-spoken personality, has caused irreparable damage to value-based politics. May God gives bereaved families the power to bear this daunting sorrow," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also condoled the demise of the BJP leader.

"It is very sad to hear the news of the demise of Gyan Singh Negi, a senior leader of BJP Uttarakhand and Minister of State in our government. May God give patience to the bereaved families," Rawat tweeted.

Vice President of the National Health and Monitoring Committee in the Uttarakhand Government, Negi was jailed for 18 months during the Emergency. In the BJP he held many important positions from the state general secretary to the chairman of the disciplinary committee.

Negi's health deteriorated on Tuesday morning at his residence in Rishikesh. Later he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. He had a brain stroke during the Lok Sabha elections and since then he was taking treatment at home.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1 (ANI)

