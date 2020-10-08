Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, he was 74

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the most noted Dalit leaders in the country, passed away on Thursday evening. He was 74. His son Chirag Paswan took to Twitter to share the news of the father’s passing. The Union Minister had undergone a heart surgery on October 3 and had been in a critical condition.

“Papa, now you are no longer in this world but I know wherever you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa,” his son Chirag Paswan tweeted.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, had been hospitalised for the last few weeks. He was operated upon at a private hospital in the national capital on October 4. He has long suffered from a heart condition, and family sources expressed confidence that he will soon return to good health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides other senior leaders had spoken to Chirag Paswan to enquire about the health of his father. Earlier, Chirag Paswan thanked people for standing with him and his family in this hour of crisis.

An eight time MP, Ram Vilas Paswan was a member of the Rajya Sabha. He began his political career as a member of the Samyuktha Socialist Party and was elected as an MLA to the Bihar Assembly in 1969.

He joined the Lok Dal in 1974. One of the primary figures of opposition during the Emergency in 1975, he was even arrested and in prison.

Ram Vilas Paswan became a Member of Parliament in 1977 as a member of the Janata Party from the Hajipur constituency. He was elected as the segment’s MP in 1980, 1989, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. He was elected as the Rajya Sabha member in 2019.

He has served as the Union Minister Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mines, Communications and Information Technology, Railways and Labour and Welfare in the past. In 2000, Paswan formed the Lok Janshakti Party and in 2004, he allied with the United Progressive Alliance. He joined the NDA in 2014.

He has been the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution since 2014.

Born on July 5, 1946, he held a Bachelors Degree in Law and a Masters degree in Arts from the Patna University. After undergoing police training, he was selected as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1969, however, he gave up a career as a police officer for a career as a politician.

One of the great survivors of Indian politics, who VP Singh once said could be the first Dalit PM of India, @iramvilaspaswan has passed away.. his son @iChiragPaswan must now take forward the legacy.. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 8, 2020