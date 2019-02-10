Union Minister Piyush Goyal attends 13th Foundation Day of SPMCIL

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday attended the 13th foundation day of "Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited" (SPMCIL).While addressing the gathering during the function, Goyal said that we have to look forward holistically for the upcoming journey of next 90-100 years and establish a solid foundation so that there is no counterfeiting during the printing and minting process. He added that if countries are four steps ahead, India must keep itself five steps ahead of others.