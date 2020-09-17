Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Resigns from Govt in Protest over New Farm Bills

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Shirmonani Akali Dal's (SAD) lone minister in the Narendra Modi government, on Thursday resigned to protest the three agriculture bills likely to be passed in the two Houses of Parliament.

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill -- SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha that she will quit the the government, shortly after which she resigned.

Sources said the SAD, a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will remain part of the coalition. But it cannot be part of a government that is set to pass an "anti-farmer bill", they added.

Singh in Parliament said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector. Vehemently opposing the bills, he recalled the state's massive contribution to making India self-sufficient in food grain production.

The party on Wednesday had issued a whip to its MPs to vote against the ordinances, which have triggered protests by farmers across Punjab. It had also protested against the first of the three bills, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, the Congress said the farm sector legislations defeat the purpose of the Green Revolution and will be "a death knell for the future of farming", alleging that the Modi dispensation, akin to the coronavirus pandemic, was attacking the lives and livelihood of farmers.

Opposing the bills, Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament Complex and raised slogans against the government. Some Congress MPs from Punjab also burnt copies of the farm bills brought in by the government inside the Parliament Complex.

Farmers have protested over the three ordinances that the government is likely to promulgate and pass in the monsoon session. The government claims these ordinances will help farmers get better prices for their crops, by legalising contract farming for instance.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in June said these ordinances will give farmers "the freedom to produce, hold, move, distribute and supply will lead to harnessing of economies of scale and attract private sector/foreign direct investment into agriculture sector. It will help drive up investment in cold storages and modernisation of food supply chain".

But farmers who have been protesting against these ordinances for several weeks claim they will "corporatise" the agriculture sector and further cripple them financially.

(With PTI inputs)