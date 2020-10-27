    Union minister Athawale tests positive, hospitalised in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose 'go corona, go' chant became a national sensation, on Tuesday tested coronavirus positive, an official said.

    The Republican Party of India (A) leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai, he said.

    In February, a video of Athawale, alson with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meeting went viral on social media.

    The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India here on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China.

    Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led ministry.

    The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.

    Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A). PTI ND VT VT VT

