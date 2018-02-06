Union HRD Minister interacts with participants of 'Khelo India' programme

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar met students from Maharashtra, who came to participate in 'Khelo India' programme. Javadekar encouraged students to play sports. He shared some tips with the students and listened to their experiences and problems. While addressing the students, he said all players are hard-working and doing lot of efforts in 'Khelo India' programme. He also emphasised on the role of coaches in sports. The programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in the country at the grassroots level and make India a sporting nation. The first Khelo India School Games, which are a part of the programme, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 31. The event will conclude on February 8 and the sports minister expressed that he was happy with the standard of arrangements made for the games.