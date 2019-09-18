Union Cabinet gives approval to ban e-cigarettes: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced important decision approved after the Union Cabinet meeting. She said cabinet approved to complete ban on e-cigarettes in the country. While addressing a press conference in Delhi, she said, "The Union Cabinet has given approval to ban e-cigarettes. It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned." "Reports said that there are some who are probably getting into the habit of e-cigarettes as it seems cool. It is believed that there are more than 400 brands, none of which is manufactured yet in India. And they come in over 150 flavours," she added.