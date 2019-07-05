Union Budget 2019: Schemes like 'Sagarmala' and 'UDAN' are bridging rural, urban divide, says Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2019-2020 in the national capital today. While addressing at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We don't look down upon legitimate profit earning. Gone are the days of policy paralysis and license quota control regime. India Inc are India's job creators, nation's wealth creators. Together with mutual trust we can gain, catalyse past and attain sustained growth." "Schemes such as 'Bharatmala', 'Sagarmala' and 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) are bridging the rural and urban divide, improving our transport infrastructure.