Union Budget 2019: Felt great that a woman presented it, says Hema Malini

Reacting on Union budget 2019, Bhatatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura said, "It felt great that a woman presented the budget." Actor- turned- politician Hema Malini further quoted the phrase used by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden speech in Lok Sabha, and said, 'If the people of India will understand that "Naari is Narayani", then the violence which is happening against women will definitely stop.'