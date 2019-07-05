Union Budget 2019: Have asked SEBI to consider raising current threshold of 25% to 35%, says Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2019-2020 in the national capital today. While addressing at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "To deepen corporate tri-party repo market in corporate debt securities, government will work with regulators Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to enable stock exchanges to allow AA rated bonds as collaterals." "User friendliness of trading platforms for corporate bonds will be reviewed, including issues arising out of capping of International Securities Identification Number," she added. "It's right time to consider increasing minimum public shareholding in the listed companies, I have asked SEBI to consider raising the current threshold of 25% to 35%," she further stated.