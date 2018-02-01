Union Budget 2018 strengthens 'New India' vision: PM Modi

Congratulating Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Union Budget 2018-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Union Budget 2018 strengthens the government's vision of 'New India'. He also hailed the Budget by saying that apart from 'Ease of Doing Business', 'Ease of Living' has also been focused on. Prime Minister Modi said, "This Budget is farmer-friendly, common man-friendly, business environment-friendly and development-friendly. In addition to 'Ease of doing Business', it has also focused on 'Ease of Living',". The PM added that in the new Budget every aspect of the economy has been taken care of, from agriculture to infrastructure. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018-19 today. He announced various schemes and allocations in various sectors during his Budget speech.