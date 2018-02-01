Union Budget 2018 is forward looking budget in totality: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
India's policy making think tank Niti Aayog's CEO Amitabh Kant said that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is a transformational budget for social sector and a progressive budget for Agriculture sector. The latest budget is a very forward looking budget in totality, CEO Amitabh Kant added. He further said that it's the first time in India that a budget has focused on healthcare and education.