Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was all praises for the Union Budget 2018 presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday. CM Raman Singh said that this Union Budget is aimed at benefitting the poor and farmers across the nation. "The budget is a boost to the vision of New India," he added. The announcement of 150 percent Minimum Support Price to farmers is a great move, Singh said.