Unilateralism and protectionism done good to no one: Rajnath Singh at SCO summit

While addressing the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Unilateralism and protectionism has done good to no one." "In this context, India remains committed to a transparent, rules-based, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its centre. Economic cooperation is the foundation of cementing the future of our people and ensuring them a better life. It is of critical importance to us", said Rajnath Singh. Rajnath Singh is presenting India in the meeting of Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of SCO.