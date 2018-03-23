Unified Football cup camp starts Saturday

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Six intellectually challenged athletes from Special Olympics Bharat will team up with five football athletes in the first Unified football training camp to be held from March 24-28 at the Scottish High International School in Gurugram.

The training is a run up to the United Football Cup in Chicago to be held from July 17 to 20.

While the athletes from Special Olympics Bharat are from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa and Delhi, the Unified Partners are from Delhi and Goa.

Along with five Special Olympics Bharat coaches, two coaches from Delhi Dynamos will train the Unified football team.

The five-day Unified Cup Chicago is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics.

A total of 24 teams (16 male and 8 female) from India, Brazil, Canada, China, Ecuador, France, Germany, Italy, Japan (Nippon), Kenya, South Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia, Slovakia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Uruguay, will participate in the tournament.

