UNHRC: Local culture of Gilgit-Baltistan in danger as Pak restricts ancient languages, says activist

Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge H Sering on September 11 took a potshot at Pakistan for harming Gilgit-Baltistan's culture by restricting ancient languages. "We are related to Tibetans and Indians, all the ancient languages for India for instance Sanskrit has its sister languages in Gilgit-Baltistan. The Old Persian language is spoken in Gilgit-Baltistan. We have obviously the oldest Tibetan dialogue, there are more than 200 dialogues in the world the oldest is spoken in Gilgit-Baltistan. We are the hub, the cultural blend of ancient civilizations came and they were able to preserve themselves because of the topography and the mountainous nature of the land," said Sering. He gave the statement at 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session.