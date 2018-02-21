UNHAPPY with I&B Ministry, Mukesh Khanna RESIGNS from children film society

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who has submitted his resignation as Chairperson of the Children's Film Society India (CFSI) just months short of the end of his three-year term, says he is not receiving the right support. Mukesh, known for his performance in shows like "Shaktimaan" and "Mahabharat", resigned citing issues in the working process at CFSI, a nodal government organisation that produces children's films and television shows in various languages.