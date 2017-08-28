UNGA President-elect meets Modi, discusses terror, UN reform

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) President-elect of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday and discussed the need for stronger UN action on major global challenges, including terrorism, and the reform of the global body.

Modi also congratulated Lajcak on his election to the post of President of the 72nd session of the UNGA, a PMO release said.

Lajcak, who is Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, shared his priorities for the upcoming UNGA and Modi assured him of India's full and constructive cooperation in discharging his new responsibilities.

"They both discussed the need for stronger UN action on major global challenges including terrorism, United Nations reform, implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and climate change," the release said.

--IANS

ps/him/vm