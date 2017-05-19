Unfortunate that today's youth has knowledge about politicians but not scientists: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a two-part book series on eminent agricultural scientist Dr. M.S. Swaminathan. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said it is unfortunate that the youth of India keep themselves updated on information regarding politicians but have no knowledge about scientists who have either made or are making immense contribution in development of the country. Highlighting Swaminathan's role in India's Green Revolution, PM Modi described him as a 'Kisan Vaigyanik' that is, farmers' scientist rather than just a 'Krishi Vaigyanik'-agricultural scientist.