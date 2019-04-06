Unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi don't know how to behave: Piyush Goyal Gandhi's remark over Advani

While talking to mediapersons on Rahul Gandhi's remark 'Advani ji ko stage se laat maarke uthar diya gaya hai', Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal said, "I believe that Congress party is frustrated, they are on their knees they know that they will lose the election. Rahul Gandhi and Congress party don't know how to behave. They are giving rubbish statement. This is very unfortunate. People of India will show them their position."Today in Haridwar Congress president Rahul Gandhi on LK Advani said, "In Hindu dharma the big thing is relation between 'guru' and 'shishya', what is the situation of LK Advani? He is the 'guru' of Narendra Modi, he (Narendra Modi) threw him off stage, doesn't even do 'namaste' and talks about dharma. Where it is written to spread hatred or violence in Hindu dharma?"