Unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi has attacked a flagship programme: Piyush Goyal

Speaking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's tweet that 'Make in India needs a serious rethink', Union minister of railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that it's very unfortunate that he has attacked a flagship programme that doesn't belong to a political party but to the people of India. Goyal said, "Make in India is all about Indian self-reliance. It's all about Indian technical knowledge, the efforts that our workers do to produce goods in India. I feel sorry that Rahul Gandhi hasn't recognised that for the first time India has indigenously developed a train set which barely a few countries in the world made and that too in just 18 months."