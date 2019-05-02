Unfortunate that PM Modi is chest thumping on Masood Azhaar's ban: Asaduddin Owaisi

After UNSC listed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief, Masood Azhaar as global terrorist, AIMIN Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I want to know about the agreement, which India has made with China on this issue. Why was the list revised? In the first list Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama and Parliament was mentioned. Why this compromise was done? It is the Indians who were the victims, not Pakistani or Americans or Chinese. It is our soldiers who were martyred. So, why did we compromise on that? Let me remind you Syed of LeT was blacklisted in 2008. But he is treated as VIP in Pakistan, his party contests elections. So I see this as very cosmetic thing. It is very unfortunate that our PM is thumping his chest, as something great is happened".