How can unfit doctors treat athletes: Mary Kom on IOA row

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against two doctors who were sent by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to the Rio Olympics, Indian boxer and Rajya Sabah Member of Parliament Mary Kom on Sunday said that those who are not qualified should not be sent for competitions.

"If the doctors are not fit how they will treat the athletes," Kom told ANI.

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Sunday met Indian boxer and Rajya Sabah Member of Parliament Mary Kom to discuss ways to promote boxing as a sport in India.

The CBI had earlier initiated a preliminary investigation of 'Nepotism' and 'Favoritism' against some IOA officials for sending two unqualified medical professional with the Indian Rio Olympic team.

It is said that doctors Pawandeep Singh and R.S. Negi were sent to Rio without proper qualifications. IOA's such step is being seen as 'partial', as Pawandeep's father Tarlochan Singh is the vice-president of the IOA and on the other hand, Negi is the cousin and close friend of IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

Goyal has assured that the IOA will now check proper bio-data and expertise of the contingents before clearing names for any event.

"I have also read in the newspaper that the CBI is investigating against two doctors who went to Rio Olympics, against whom there have been speculations that they were not qualified. I want to clarify two things. Whenever a contingent participates in Olympics then the proper approval is taken on how many number of people would come along," Goel said in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

Goel revealed that earlier the IOA used to give approval under good faith after the contingent failed to submit the names till the very last moment.

"Earlier, we used to push contingent for names. Their failure to do the same until the last moment propelled us to give them approval to avoid further delay. But now, the Sports Ministry has decided that the IOA would clarify all details of the participants who go for the event. We will clarify his name, biodata, expertise, domain expertise and other required things before giving approval," he added. (ANI)