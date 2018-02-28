Unfit Ashwin replaced by Nadeem in India A squad

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) India A captain and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the upcoming Paytm Prof D.B. Deodhar Trophy to be held in Dharamsala due to an injury.

"Ashwin has a niggling issue and the BCCI Medical Team has advised him a week's rest," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been named as Ashwin's replacement in the squad to be led by Ankit Bawne as captain of the India A team.

The selectors have suggested that Akashdeep Nath will move to the India B squad to facilitate the change.

