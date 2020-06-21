Unfazed by China Threat, 10k Men Working on BRO Projects in Ladakh

Notwithstanding violent skirmishes and killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of a battalion, close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, over 10,000 labourers from Jharkhand are working hard on the communication infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has put up stiff opposition to India laying a strategically vital road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake as also to the construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

“The Chinese have been working on multi-pronged strategies to stall work on some of our important roads and bridges but we are committed to go ahead and meet our deadlines. We are unfazed by the brutal killing of our soldiers,” said an officer at headquarters 14 Corps in Leh.

India has already decided not to stall any border infrastructure project in eastern Ladakh under the Chinese pressure.

In prompt response to a communication from the Ministry of Defence, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had written to the Railways on 22 May 2020 to arrange for 11 special trains to ferry 11,800 workers from Jharkhand to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, as also to the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, for road construction activity along the country's borders.

6,000 Workers Arrived From Jharkhand in Special Trains: Officials

Around 8,000 of the 11,815 workers that the BRO had requested for recruitment were needed for Operation Vijayak in Ladakh. Others were supposedly for Project Shivalik in Uttarakhand, Project Deepak in Himachal Pradesh and Project Beacon in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Rashid War, labour commissioner in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, maintained that he had no precise knowledge about transportation of the labourers coming in from Jharkhand and other states as the system of registration for all incoming and outgoing migrant workers had been put in place only three days back.

According to him, 48,681 stranded migrant labourers had returned to their home states since the Government of India permitted their inter-state transit after enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Of them, more than 46,000 returned from Jammu and only 2,001 from Kashmir. In all, 33 shramik trains have operated between Udhampur-Jammu and New Delhi besides other states.

“In all, 10,760 workers had expressed their desire to return from Kashmir to their home states. But, subsequently, over 8,000 of them withdrew their submissions,” Mr War told The Quint, suggesting most of the outside workers had stayed back in the Valley as well as in the Union Territory of Ladakh, notwithstanding the coronavirus crisis and turbulence on the LAC.

Officials at Udhampur Railway Station in Jammu said that more than 6,000 workers had arrived from Jharkhand alone on about a dozen special trains and proceeded by bus straightaway to Ladakh under the arrangements of BRO. “Possibly, some have travelled via the Leh-Manali road through Himachal Pradesh,” said an official.

One of the district officers in Udhampur, the ultimate destination of all the special trains, said that the last train had reached there with 1,600 passengers 10 days back. He was not sure how many of them were Ladakh-bound labourers and how many were J&K residents returning from different states.

Differences Between Jharkhand Govt and BRO

The annual process of the transportation of workers from Jharkhand to J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in April this year had stopped for some time due to differences between the government of Jharkhand and BRO.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had objected to BRO’s decades-long system of picking the workers through local mates. This, according to Soren, had resulted in exploitation of the workers by a network of middlemen as there were complaints that 25 to 30 percent of the payments were going to the “mates”.

Soren had emphasised that BRO should recruit the workers directly after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with his government under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979, which had no provision for middlemen.

