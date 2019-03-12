Unfair to compare Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni: Bowling coach Bharat Arun

Team India bowling coach said that comparing the performance of Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni would be unfair. Speaking to media he said, "It is very unfair to compare Rishabh Pant and Dhoni at this particular moment. Dhoni is huge, he is a legend. He has worked behind the stumps and is exemplary. When Virat needs somebody to talk to, he is a huge influence on team at that point of time." India is ready to take on Australia in the five-match ODI series on Wednesday, March 13 at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. Australia has leveled the five-match ODI series against India at 2-2 on March 10. World Cup 2019 is scheduled to start from May 30.