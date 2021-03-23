UNESCO, NMCG celebrate World Water Day 2021 with students

New Delhi, Mar 23 (ANI): United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) New Delhi, along with the National Mission for Clean Ganga and other partners, organized a hybrid event with school children and teachers on March 22 to celebrate ‘World Water Day 2021’. It included felicitating the winners of a water conservation awareness programme, and screening of their winning animation short films. UNESCO launched this programme nation-wide last September for school children in India, in partnership with the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the United Schools Organization (USO), Water Digest and India based global animation major Toonz Media Group. Titled “H2Ooooh! – Waterwise program for children of India”, this innovative initiative encouraged school students between the age of 6-14 years to submit story ideas for animated short films to raise awareness on water conservation and its sustainable use.