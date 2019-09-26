UNESCO delegation visits Ramappa Temple in Telangana

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) expert from Thailand visited Ramappa Temple in Telangana. He came to assess its claims for inclusion in the World Heritage site list. He was accompanied by Joint Director General of Archaeological Society of India (ASI) Thanwiz Sharma, World Heritage director Daljeet Singh, State ASI director Dinakar Babu, District Collector C. Narayana Reddy, Kakatiya Heritage Trust office bearers - B. V. Papa Rao, M. Panduranga Rao, Choodamani Nandagopal and G. S.V. Suryanarayana Murthy. The security cover was formed around the temple with the help of CRPF teams. According to the inscriptions found on the Ramappa Temple, it was built in the year 1213 CE.