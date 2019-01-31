Unemployment rate is highest in last 45 years in India: Kapil Sibal
While talking to the media about Modi government, Congress leader Kapil Sibbal said, "We have heard that in some states, encounters of human beings are being held and now this government has started the encounter of data. Unfortunately for this government, the reality is that the unemployment rate is the highest in last 45 years". He further added, "This government thinks that the history in India started in 2014 and prior to that, India didn't exist".