Work underway to secure all security camps from drone threats: Jammu CRPF DIG

CRPF DIG Bhanu Pratap Singh (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Responding to recent drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Central Reserve Police Force Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhanu Pratap Singh said the force is taking the threat very seriously and the work is in the process to secure all CRPF camps from drone threat.

Speaking to ANI here, the CRPF DIG said: "We take this (drone) threat very seriously. The work is in progress to secure all CRPF camps from this threat. This is not a new threat."

"We were anticipating this kind of threat from Pakistan," he said on being asked which country is likely to carry out drone attacks near border areas.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the Jammu Air Force station attack case.

As per sources, the investigation into the Jammu Air Force station attack case revealed that drones used in carrying out the blast carried approximately 1.5 kilograms of RDX.

The sources had also said that either Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or The Resistance Front (TRF) could be behind the drone attack.

The drones were operated through GPS and were handled manually by their handlers, said sources.

The case relates to an explosion that occurred inside the premises of the Air Force Station, Satwari campus, Jammu on June 27 and a subsequent blast, after about six minutes carried out by drones in a well-planned conspiracy that led to the injury to two Air Force personnel and damaged the office buildings.

A special bomb squad team of the National Security Guard (NSG) is investigating the nature of the blast. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking all possible measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated at other places and a high alert has been sounded at all stations. (ANI)