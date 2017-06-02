I understand why James wants to leave Real Madrid: Ronaldo

Cardiff, June 2 (IANS) Though hopeful that teammate and Colombia international James Rodriguez would stay put at Real Madrid, the Spanish football heavyweights' star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the attacking midfielder has reasons to leave in the summmer.

"James has his reasons (to leave) and we have to respect them," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by La Sexta on Thursday ahead of Real's Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday.

"If he doesn't feel happy and if he wants more, then he should look for the best thing for him."

James has not regularly started games for Real under manager Zinedine Zidane this season and there have been rumours of him leaving the club.

Among his suitors, Manchester United and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in the Colombia captain.

Ronaldo though told that he wants the former Monaco and Porto man to stay.

"If he asked my opinion, I would tell him to stay. Obviously he has his complaints and the best thing would be that he plays more, but these are very personal things," he said.

"He has the potential to play for Real Madrid, but he has his reasons and we must respect them."

