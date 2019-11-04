We understand India's concerns on RCEP: Vietnamese Envoy

While speaking to ANI in Delhi, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Pham Sanh Chau on Monday said that they understand the concerns raised by India in terms of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). He said "We understand the concerns raised by India in terms of RCEP but we hope all the concerned parties will be able to sit down address the differences in a satisfactory way." "Vietnam will assume the chairmanship of ASEAN Summit in 2020 and we hope that under our chairmanship, we will be able to sign that important Free Trade Agreement (FTA)," he added.