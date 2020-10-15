The Underappreciated Yet Critical Catholic Vote in the US Election

In the aftermath of the 2016 US presidential election, political analysts focused considerable attention on white Evangelicals’ support for Donald Trump.

Less examined was the critical role of the Catholic vote in the three Great Lakes states that tipped the Electoral College in Trump’s favor – Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump won each of those states by narrow margins, but with strong Catholic support, especially among white Catholics.

The evangelical vote generally goes to Republican candidates, while the Catholic vote, usually up for grabs, turned in the GOP nominees’ favor as well.

In 2020, could the Catholic vote once again be a key to the outcome of presidential campaign? As Professor Ryan P Burge writes in Christianity Today, to win re-election, Trump might be able to afford to lose some evangelical votes, but he definitely cannot afford to lose Catholic votes.

Catholic Voters in the United States

There are about 51 million adult Catholics in the United States, representing almost 25 percent of the national electorate.

Since the 1980s, the US national vote and the Catholic vote have followed each other closely, but 2016 was a notable exception: Hillary Clinton won the national popular vote, but Trump won the majority of Catholic voters. Two factors helped Trump with the Catholic vote: first, his populist appeals to the white working class in the key states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, and second, the absence of the much-anticipated “Latino surge”.

The Latino vote decreased by about 3 percent compared to 2012 and in addition, Donald Trump received about 10 percent more of the Latino Catholic vote than did Mitt Romney in 2012.

But Trump also benefited from a long trend in the white Christian vote for the Republican Party.

In 2012, GOP nominee Mitt Romney won 78 percent of white Evangelicals, whereas in 2008 Republican John McCain received 73 percent. Trump fared even better in 2016, with 81 percent. In 2008 and 2012, 56 percent of white Catholics voted for the GOP presidential nominee and that percentage increased to 60 percent in 2016.

Is There Still a 'Catholic Vote'?

Given these varied results, it is hard to imagine the Catholic vote as a monolithic force, and indeed, it remains strong split between the major parties. However, it is important to understand the diversity of US Catholics and the challenges that any candidate faces when seeking to appeal to them.

For many years, Catholics were a reliable part of the New Deal coalition that once anchored the Democratic Party. Since the 1980s, however, their vote has been split largely due to two factors: economic success and the abortion issue.

Once composed of an immigrant underclass that moved to the city centers, joined labor unions and voted for the Democratic Party, second- and third-generation Catholics have become more educated and economically successful, and many settled in the suburbs and became more conservative.

Beginning in the 1970s, with the support of abortion rights by Democrats (including 1972 presidential nominee George McGovern) and the Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade, many Catholics came to feel that the Democratic Party no longer represented them.

To capitalize on this trend, Republican strategists targeted Catholics in the Northeast and Midwest and white Evangelicals in the South on moral values.

In the 1980s, the GOP successfully wooed “pro-life” voters and many Catholics began to either cross party lines or become independent.

From 1980 to 2000, only one Democratic presidential candidate won a strong majority of the Catholic vote: Bill Clinton, when he was re-elected in 1996.

Do Catholics Still Vote Along Religious Lines?

Catholic identity was important in the past. In 1960, Catholic support was overwhelming for Democrat John F Kennedy, a Catholic. But as time went on, that identity mattered less and less. By 2004, the next time a major party presidential nominee was a Catholic, Democrat John Kerry, he lost the Catholic vote to a Methodist, George W Bush.

Religious beliefs are thus not the dominant influence on the voting behaviour of most US Catholics and there is no single political-based organisation that mobilises them as a voting bloc.