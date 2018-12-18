Under UPA's rule, farmers were in trouble, big industrialists had upper hand: Ravi Shankar Prasad

While reacting to Congress' president Rahul Gandhi's statement made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that this is a kind of steep fall in India's politics. He added that nothing more can be expected from Rahul Gandhi and his party. 'Under Congress' rule, people of the country could not sleep for sixty years, we can expect only such kind of statements from the party' he said. He mentioned that under UPA's rule, farmers were in trouble, big industrialists like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi had upper hand. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that his party won't let the Prime Minister sleep, until the farmer's loan is waived off.