Under PM Modi's leadership India became world's fastest growing economy: Piyush Goyal

Commenting on BJP leader and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha's criticism of Indian economy under the governance of PM Modi, Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the whole country and the world has seen that under the decisive leadership of PM Modi India has become the world's fastest growing economy for three years in a row. He also added that probably it is the first time in history, India is driving world growth at the levels we are today.