Under PM Modi's leadership, Centre committed to Puducherry's development, progress: Amit Shah

MLAs meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter @AmitShah)

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Shah's statement came after he met with a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry in Delhi.

"Today, met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. The central government under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji is committed towards realising the vision of a developed and progressive Puducherry," he tweeted.

The delegation had also met with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda.

"Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry today. We are grateful to the people of Puducherry for giving us such a mandate. We assure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA government will ensure all-around development of Puducherry," tweeted Nadda.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the delegation and discussed efforts for Puducherry's all-round development.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. Discussed the various efforts for Puducherry's all-around development."

On June 27, five MLAs of the ruling coalition government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy had sworn in as ministers by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. A Namassivayam of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chandira Priyanga of All India NR Congress are among the prominent names who were inducted into the cabinet.

The AINRC-led NDA had won in the single-phase Puducherry assembly elections, which were held on April 6. (ANI)