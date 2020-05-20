Under Modi 2.0, Indian Liberal Dream Of ‘Inclusive India’ Is Dying

The second-term government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing a year in office amid muted fanfare, the COVID-19 pandemic having limited its boasting about assorted achievements.

The ineptitude, callousness and authoritarianism on display in the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, and the horrific sufferings endured by millions of migrant workers trudging home amid chaos and official indifference, have hardly allowed it to portray the first anniversary as a triumph.

In the 2019 election, Modi was projected by the BJP as a muscular nationalist with a 56-inch chest – the only man who could keep the country safe from terrorists, infiltrators, ‘anti-nationals’, and ‘termites’ seeking to hollow out the sturdy structure of the majoritarian Hindu nation that he was building. It worked.

Together with the borrowed plumage of welfare schemes unabashedly lifted from the UPA playbook, adroitly-presented ‘micro-development’ initiatives like toilets and cooking gas for rural households, and the well-funded organisational efficiency for which the ruling party is renowned, the Modi government swept to re-election with a larger majority than any pundit had predicted.

COVID Outbreak Gave Modi 2.0 ‘Breathing Space’

The government got to work with a will to remake India in its image. In its first hundred days it could point to the passage of a slew of legislation, including the criminalisation of the practice of instant Islamic divorce, or ‘triple talaaq’ (talaaq-e-biddat), and the dismantling of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, as examples of firm and decisive action.

In the next hundred followed the Supreme Court’s verdict granting the disputed Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya to those wishing to construct a Hindu temple, and the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which (together with a threatened National Register of Citizens across the country) ignited a storm of protests across the land, culminating in the deaths of 56 people in riots in the nation’s capital.

The coronavirus outbreak offered the government a welcome breathing space – an opportunity to pause the downhill slide epitomised by the nationwide unrest on the CAA/NRC, and to press the reset button on a course that seemed to be taking India to communal polarisation and widespread political discontent.

It also gave the Modi regime a gold-plated excuse for its colossal failures on the economy, which was in free fall (with record levels of unemployment) well before the pandemic necessitated the lockdown measures that have ground most economic activity to a halt.

The sad story of Modi 2.0’s first anniversary is that it shows few signs of having learned the lessons of its earlier failures.



There is no doubt that Modi remains immensely popular personally. This may mystify his critics, but he comes across to most people as a decisive, no-nonsense leader.



Here is a prime minister who has upended practically every civilised convention in Indian politics.



Almost every independent institution has been hollowed out and made into an instrument of the government’s overweening dominance.



Why Modi’s Voters Still Give Him ‘Full Marks for Trying’

The sad story of the second-term government’s first anniversary is that it shows few signs of having learned the lessons of its earlier failures. Its handling of the pandemic – marked by the lack of planning that has marred the lockdown, the human disaster of the migrant workers, the roughshod ride over federalism, and the deceptive numbers dressed up an inadequate stimulus package – has stumbled from the start.

There is no doubt that Modi remains immensely popular personally. This may mystify his critics, since his record of accomplishment is so minimal, but he comes across to most people as a decisive, no-nonsense leader with a hard head, willing to break with tradition and attempt bold solutions to the nation’s intractable problems. The reality that most of the out-of-the-box solutions he has attempted have done more harm than good does not seem to bother most voters, who give him full marks for trying.

His demonetisation of 86 percent of India’s currency in 2016 was probably the single most disastrous blow to the Indian economy since Independence, costing millions of jobs and causing severe damage to India’s growth story, but voters believe his intentions were good. If this was a bad idea implemented badly, it was followed by the hasty and botched implementation of GST, a good idea implemented badly.

His abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was undertaken while locking down the entire state, arresting political leaders, and denying its population telephone and internet connections. The cost to India’s image in the world is only exceeded by the pain it has inflicted on innocent Kashmiris.

