Under attack, Adhir Chowdhury seeks to wriggle out

Caught in a storm over his remark in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday sought to wriggle out of his statement that Kashmir is not an internal issue of India saying the region has been under international attention for long. While speaking to ANI, he said, "If anybody wants to manufacture controversy, then I don't have anything to say on it. What I have said inside the Parliament is on record. But I would request all concerned media persons and government also that they should divide everything in its entirety." "Since 1948, Kashmir has been under monitoring mechanism of the United Nations. So, in the wake of bifurcation of J-K state, what should be the stand and status of our country," he added.