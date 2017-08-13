Under-19 Asia Cup Shifted to Malaysia From India Following Objection by Pakistan Cricket Board

The upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup has been moved out of India following Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) objection. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided to shift the venue from India to Malaysia after its annual general body meeting.

Citing security concerns, PCB was hesitant in sending the team to India. The U-19 Asia Cup was initially scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in November. Given the political tensions between India and Pakistan, it was eventually decided to shift the U-19 Asia Cup.

“The matter of shifting the tournament to Malaysia was amicably agreed by all participants in the development and executive committees, since no one wanted it marred by security considerations of any member,” Najam Sethi was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, a decision on the senior team Asia Cup which is also scheduled to be held in India next year will be taken in ACC's next meeting.

The U-19 Asia Cup will feature eight teams. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have qualified for the tournament directly. The other four teams will be decided after the qualifying round from the Western and Southern Region.

