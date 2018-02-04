Unchanged India to bowl against S. Africa in 2nd ODI

Centurion, Feb 4 (IANS) Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the SuperSport Park here on Sunday.

India have picked the same team that defeated South Africa in the first ODI at Durban.

South Africa, on the other hand have handed an ODI debut to Khaya Zondo in absence of Faf du Plessis while wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi replaces all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in the playing eleven.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (C), Jean-Paul Duminy, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

