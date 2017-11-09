Uncertainty looms over major sporting events in Delhi

The Ranji Trophy season is in full swing, the Indian Super League is round the corner and Delhi Dynamos players are already training with masks.

The growing concerns over pollution level in the Capital has put a question mark over sporting events to be staged in New Delhi. The Ranji Trophy season is in full swing, the Indian Super League is round the corner and Delhi Dynamos players are already training with masks. The Hero Women's Indian Open, with a string of international players, will begin in DLF, Gurugram, from Friday. Also, India is scheduled to meet Sri Lanka in a Test from December 2-6.

Delhi will host a Ranji Trophy encounter today -- Goa vs Services at Air Force Ground in Palam -- and Delhi vs Maharashtra at Feroz Shah Kotla on November 17. Sources in BCCI said the match on Thursday may not take place.

"There may not be a match tomorrow in Palam because of the worst climate conditions. Some of the Goa and Services players have expressed their concern. As you know the IMA has also asked everybody to avoid going out in open so the BCCI might postpone the match because of the deadly smog," a highly placed source in the BCCI told Mail Today.

Meanwhile, BCCI acting president CK Khanna said the board will look into the condition on Thursday and after consulting with on-field umpires, a decision will be made.

"We can't say about tomorrow right now, if the situation doesn't go well, we will take a call. If the smog doesn't allow the match to happen, the decision of calling off the match will be taken on the third day which is the general practice," Khanna said.

Further talking about November 17 Ranji match, Khanna said the met department has stated that the weather situation will improve in three-four days.

"I don't foresee any troubles on November 17 match and the December 2 India vs Sri Lanka Test."

The case is no different with the ISL as the Dynamos have avoided playing their opening fixtures at home, owing to the severe polluted conditions.

The players are taking precautionary measures to avoid any major concerns ahead of their first game in Pune on November 22. As a precautionary measure, Delhi Dynamos will begin their campaign away from home and will their play their first match here on December 2.

Dynamos assistant coach Shakti Chauhan said club is still taking proper care.

"We all know how dangerous this situation is. It was the same case last year when we avoided playing at home during November. We play at the night, so the conditions are not apt for us. However, we are more alert this year and the team management is taking note of the players' health conditions," he told Mail Today.

Moreover, the I League, India's primary football league is also set to start next month. The I League will also see a team from Delhi -- the Arrows -- for the first time since the Pailan Arrows in 2010.

The Arrows team will consist of India's under-19 and under-17 players of FIFA U-17 World Cup fame.

The players, currently playing the U-19 AFC qualifiers, will land in New Delhi on Friday before heading out on a five-day holiday. It is understood that the All India Football Federation is planning to give an extended leave to the boys, keeping in mind the unplayable conditions in the Capital.