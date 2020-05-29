‘Uncertainty on Indo-China’: Rahul Asks Govt to Break Silence

Amid rising tension between India and China, the Opposition now demands transparency from the government about PLA incursion into Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 29 May, said government's silence is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty.

"GOI must come clean and tell India exactly what’s happening," he added.

The Government’s silence about the border situation with China is fueling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis.



GOI must come clean and tell India exactly what’s happening.



#ChinaIndiaFaceoff







— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2020

Earlier this week, Former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma in a statement said, "The situation in Ladakh following incursion by Chinese forces in Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley regions and the standoff between the armies of India and China is a matter of serious national concern."

"“The differing accounts in national and international media of escalations and continuing stalemate has caused anxiety among the people of India. The Congress party urges the government of India to take the nation into confidence to address the concern of the people.”" - Anand Sharma, Congress Leader

Also Read: No Recent Contact Between PM & Trump: Sources on US Prez’s Claim

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to discuss the India-China stand-off. The issue reportedly came up in Army Commanders' Conference too, which commenced in Delhi on Wednesday in presence of Army Chief General Naravane.

However, there is no clarity on the government's position so far on the issue.

Earlier, Indian Army and China’s People's Liberation Army held several meetings to resolve the situation in eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control, according to IANS.

Tensions between the Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh continue to remain high, with troops from both sides remaining engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in several areas, reports have suggested.

Earlier, there had been two instances of clashes between troops in eastern Ladakh and in the Nakula sector in Sikkim, wherein personnel from both sides were left injured. Last week, Army Chief had visited the Leh-based 14 Corps headquarters to review the situation there.

Also Read: ‘Situation at Border Controllable’: China Amid Tensions With India

. Read more on News by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsTrump Signs Exec Order Targeting Twitter Post Fact-Checking Row . Read more on News by The Quint.