Uncapped Imam-ul-Haq in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Lahore, Oct 6 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named uncapped batsman Imam-ul-Haq as the lone fresh face in the 15-member Pakistan squad, while dropping former skipper Azhar Ali for the five-match One-day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka, starting in Dubai from October 13.

The 21-year-old Imam, who is the nephew of former captain and current chairman of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq, has been on the selectors' radar for the past couple of years.

Imam scored 848 runs at an average of 49.88 last season, with three hundreds including a double-century for Habib Bank Limited.

He was subsequently drafted into the Pakistan squad earlier this year for the ACC Emerging Team Cup, where he scored two hundred in three matches. He has played 13 List A games this year, averaging 31.84 with three half-centuries.

"Imam-ul-Haq has been selected in the squad, keeping his performance in the domestic circuit, and to give a chance to a youngster in home conditions," Inzamam said while announcing the squad.

"The Champions Trophy team has been retained except Azhar Ali, who has been rested for the ODI series to gain full fitness," he added.

Pakistan ODI squad: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain, WK), Imad Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Ruman Raees, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq.

--IANS

