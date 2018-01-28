Unadkat most expensive Indian at IPL auction

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Young pacer Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

The former IPL champions bought the pacer for Rs 11.5 crore after beating keen interest from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul were the most expensive Indians on the opening day of the auction on Saturday as they were sold for identical Rs 11 crore.

Pandey was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Punjab secured Rahul's services.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most expensive player at the IPL auction for the second year running when he was taken by Rajasthan for Rs 12.5 crore during the opening day of the auction on Saturday.

Surprisingly, Unadkat was more expensive than even star New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.2 crore.

Unadkat was the second highest wicket-taker during last year's IPL. Representing Rising Pune Supergiant, the 26-year-old had claimed 24 wickets in 12 games at a strike rate of 11.4.

He was also adjudged the Man of the Series during India's 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series last month. He had claimed four wickets over three matches in that series.

On Sunday, Punjab and Chennai were the initial front runners to secure Unadkat's services. The two teams engaged in a bidding war that saw his value escalate to Rs 11 crore from a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Rajasthan made a late bid to sweep the pacer away.

The Royals made another expensive deal on Sunday when they acquired the services of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 6.20 crore.

Australian pacer Andrew Tye was another hot property. The 31-year-old was at the centre of some heated bidding between Punjab and Chennai.

Starting at a base price of Rs 1 crore, Tye saw his value shoot up rapidly before Punjab clinched the deal at Rs 7.2 crore.

Fellow Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile was taken by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 2.2 crore after a short tussle with Punjab.

Indian left-arm seamer Barinder Sran was sold to Punjab for Rs 2.2 crore. India discard pacer Mohit Sharma went to Punjab for Rs 2.4 crore as they exercised the Right to Match (RTM) option to take him away from Chennai.

Another Indian pacer Sandeep Sharma saw heavy bidding between Kolkata and Punjab before Sunrisers Hyderabad got him for Rs 3 crore.

