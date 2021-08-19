Unable to pay debt, Bangladesh national tries entering India; caught at border

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Unable to repay his loan, a Bangladeshi national escaped with his family from his hometown to illegally enter India but was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) while he was crossing the India-Bangladesh International Border (IB).

Troops of 99 Batallion of BSF apprehended three people of the family while trying to enter India through the IB.

Apprehended persons are residents of Tutha Mandara area in the Gopalganj district in Bangladesh. They have been identified as Manik Mandal (32), his wife Priya Mandal (25) and their daughter Manushka Mandal (5).

Manik Mandal revealed during the probe that he had taken a loan from several people to open an apparel shop but due to loss in the business, he could not repay his loan.

"Unable to repay the loan, Manik Mandal planned to come to India with his family," a BSF official said.

The Bangladesh national told BSF officials that his "life was in danger" if he had not come to India with his family and had planned to settle in Muragachha village under Nadia district in West Bengal.

To cross the International Border, the BSF said, Manik Mandal took the help of a Bangladeshi tout Litton and Indian tout Asudul Mandal (Kalu) of Madhupur village.

He allegedly paid Rs 22,000 to Litton.

Apprehended persons have been handed over to Bagdah Police Station for further legal action.

Sanjeev Kumar, Commanding Officer of 99 Battalion of BSF, said that they are taking strict measures to prevent infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"Some people and touts are being caught and are being punished according to the law. We will not allow infiltration from his area under any circumstances," he said. (ANI)