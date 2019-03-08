UN Thailand marks International Women's Day to promote gender equality

Bangkok, March 8 (IANS) The UN in Bangkok on Friday marked the International Women's Day (IWD) by calling for gender equality and the empowerment of women under its global theme "Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change".

Echoing the theme for the 63rd session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW63), the International Women's Day 2019 explored ways where women can be more innovation-inclusive.

UN Women Deputy Regional Director Anna-Karin Jatfors said a "think equal and innovate for change" mindset can bring changes for women, according to Xinhua news agency.

"The problem for women in the Asia-Pacific Region is that despite the girls being educated, it is not translated to equal rights to labour market... and the main reason is social-norm," Anna-Karin said, adding that women still do a lot of unpaid care work and domestic work than men as a result of gender bias.

Kalpana Viswanath, who launched a mobile navigation application for women in India to get from one place to another safely, said it was vital to encourage women to become innovative-inclusive as technology can facilitate their everyday lives.

"In India, very often in the cities during night time, women don't dare to venture outside of their homes, fearing insecurity and perhaps violence that may inflict upon them," said Viswanath, who created a navigation application "Safetipin".

"And just like Google Map, women can use Safetipin app to find out whether an area is safe or not by reading comments posted by users."

As part of the celebrations, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, UN Women and partner organizations "ring the bell" for gender equality to raise awareness of the pivotal role the private sector can play in advancing gender equality and women's empowerment.

In Nepal, the UN Women partnered with United Nations Population Fund on a photo exhibition showcasing women in non-traditional jobs.

In Myanmar, a women leaders' forum was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, to showcase innovative solutions and provide recommendations for a road map to strengthen women's access to economic autonomy and opportunity.

--IANS

soni/