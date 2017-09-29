UN should take stand against countries supporting terrorism: Venkaiah

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed the hope that the United Nations would take a "categorical stand" against terrorism and "isolate" countries that fund and harbour terrorists, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"I am happy that the issue of terrorism is at the forefront of the governments' foreign policy world over. Now, everybody is realising the pain. I hope the United Nations will take a categorical stand against terrorism and countries which are aiding, funding, training and harbouring terrorists. They (the countries) should be discouraged and identified, and the world should isolate them," the Vice President said, at the launch of a book "Securing India The Modi Way" written by Nitin A. Gokhale.

Naidu said that India was earlier struck with terrorism with lot of pain caused by meaningless and absurd policies of others. "Now, those countries are also affected, the West, the Europe and others. They are now feeling the pain with a broad consensus emerging."

Naidu sought some major steps against terrorism and securing of the border in the interest of security and development of the nation.

"If there is tension inside or on the border, there cannot be attention on development. Please understand. Tension and attention cannot go together. You must have attention towards development which is expected from a government in a democratic country.

"It is not only simply securing the border for nation but also securing the citizen for their right and bettering their livelihood opportunities, providing them enough opportunities worldwide...If you want to focus on development then you need to really divert your attention from those (terrorism). If you want to divert the attention, you must have to secure your border," the Vice President said.

--IANS

