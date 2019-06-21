UN has a special place in remarkable growth of Yoga in our own lifetimes: India's Ambassador to UN

While speaking at United Nations (UN) in New York on Friday, India's permanent representative to UN, Syed Akbaruddin on the occasion of International Yoga Day said, "UN has a special place in the remarkable growth of Yoga in our own lifetimes. It was here that ancient practice of Yoga was transformed into an annual global observance. I hope this indoor yoga session in General Assembly hall, the first of its kind, will reinforce values of cleaner, greener and more sustainable future that all of you, yogis are committed to."